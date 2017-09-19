WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

DO people believe a restructuring will happen at seasons end?

Yes
10
63%
No
6
38%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 16
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:38 am
Bulliac
However, we'd never get back into SL as the Championship chairmen wouldn't allow it..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:34 pm
BradfordLadB

Joined: Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:03 pm
Posts: 2
I am close friends with someone who is let’s say at the top end of the pecking order at a very local championship team and he has offered to bet me £1000 that bradford will not be relegated, he has specifically said there’s been a meeting and bradford will not be going into league 1, make of that as you will but this is as close as to from the horses mouth as possible
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:46 pm
Smack him Jimmy
I have heard from the man at the very very top that;

1. the Bulls are definitely NOT getting relegated down to League 1
2. the Bulls ARE definitely getting relegated down to League 1

There; wait till the truth is actually announced - I'll delete one of the above and take the credit for being in the know - simple - no-one will spot the fact that I actually know feck-all
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 11:19 pm
HamsterChops
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I have heard from the man at the very very top that;

1. the Bulls are definitely NOT getting relegated down to League 1
2. the Bulls ARE definitely getting relegated down to League 1

There; wait till the truth is actually announced - I'll delete one of the above and take the credit for being in the know - simple - no-one will spot the fact that I actually know feck-all


Mick?
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 7:38 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
I have heard from the man at the very very top that;

1. the Bulls are definitely NOT getting relegated down to League 1
2. the Bulls ARE definitely getting relegated down to League 1

There; wait till the truth is actually announced - I'll delete one of the above and take the credit for being in the know - simple - no-one will spot the fact that I actually know feck-all



Mock me all you want but I did say make of it as you will and simply said it’s what I’ve been told and I don’t treat it as 100% truth just thought I’d share the convo as this thread is directly related to said conversation
