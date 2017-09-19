I am close friends with someone who is let’s say at the top end of the pecking order at a very local championship team and he has offered to bet me £1000 that bradford will not be relegated, he has specifically said there’s been a meeting and bradford will not be going into league 1, make of that as you will but this is as close as to from the horses mouth as possible
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bulls Boy 2011, debaser, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, HiramC, NZ Bull, Pyrah123, Rarebreed, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, weighman and 226 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|