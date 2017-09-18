Bulls Boy 2011

Bulls Boy 2011

Sky deal runs until the end of the 2021 season.



The current deal lasts until 2021 and covers up to 100 matches per season. From 2014, they also simulcast all of Catalans Dragons' home games and from 2015, will broadcast regular Kingstone Press Championship matches.



Last bit is a bloody lie though! BULLSBOY2011:

'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'



Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth paulwalker71

Bulls Boy 2011 wrote: ... will broadcast regular Kingstone Press Championship matches.



Last bit is a bloody lie though!



Well, you could argue they do show regular matches



Well, you could argue they do show regular matches

Once a year (Summer Bash) is regular . Just not very frequent



This is my theory, see if anybody can imagine this actually happening



The RFL and the Bulls have known all along we would not be relegated this season, hence no obvious attempts to really strengthen the squad to try avoid finishing in the bottom 2. The RFL knew if they just changed the format at the end of the season and the Bulls did not go down there would be hell on. Now with some championship chairmen, we don't know how many, stating they would not want the Bulls to be relegated, the RFL now have a perfect opportunity to change the format and keep the Bulls in the championship and say it was all the over clubs who wanted this to happen. They would be able to pass the buck onto somebody else and save face. And Big Nige gets to take over a club that is on the up and not in the bottom league



Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true

roger daly wrote: Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true



Not far-fetched at all



An even simpler scenario is that they'd decided that next seasons Championship would be 14 clubs, to even up the current 12/14/16 format to 12/14/14 and mean that League 1 can have a sensible format. With the Bulls in meltdown, they couldn't announce it then - because it would have looked like the RFL were massively favouring the Bulls. And Big Nigel couldn't have that, knowing that he was positioning himself to take over the club. So he whispered in Chalmers ear (hence the lack of investment). The rumblings from the Championship chairman simply gives him a convenient smokescreen.



Not far-fetched at all

An even simpler scenario is that they'd decided that next seasons Championship would be 14 clubs, to even up the current 12/14/16 format to 12/14/14 and mean that League 1 can have a sensible format. With the Bulls in meltdown, they couldn't announce it then - because it would have looked like the RFL were massively favouring the Bulls. And Big Nigel couldn't have that, knowing that he was positioning himself to take over the club. So he whispered in Chalmers ear (hence the lack of investment). The rumblings from the Championship chairman simply gives him a convenient smokescreen.

Is that perhaps a bit less far-fetched

You make it sound very plausible put like that.

roger daly wrote: This is my theory, see if anybody can imagine this actually happening



The RFL and the Bulls have known all along we would not be relegated this season, hence no obvious attempts to really strengthen the squad to try avoid finishing in the bottom 2. The RFL knew if they just changed the format at the end of the season and the Bulls did not go down there would be hell on. Now with some championship chairmen, we don't know how many, stating they would not want the Bulls to be relegated, the RFL now have a perfect opportunity to change the format and keep the Bulls in the championship and say it was all the over clubs who wanted this to happen. They would be able to pass the buck onto somebody else and save face. And Big Nige gets to take over a club that is on the up and not in the bottom league



Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true



The answer to your question is at least six.



The answer to your question is at least six.

Listen to my interview with Alan Kilshaw from yesterday.



If it's 14 clubs in both championship and league 1 then the 13 home games works whichever division we're in. Careful what we wish for mind. Championship will have London Toulouse Toronto and still a chance of catalans rugbyreddog

rambull1967 wrote: If it's 14 clubs in both championship and league 1 then the 13 home games works whichever division we're in. Careful what we wish for mind. Championship will have London Toulouse Toronto and still a chance of catalans

But. Chairmen not particularly bothered about results but finances. Looking at the clubs you mentioned the CH clubs coffers are not going to be swelled by away support.

