WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

Board index Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

Post a reply
DO people believe a restructuring will happen at seasons end?

Yes
9
60%
No
6
40%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 15
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:47 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1206
Nothus wrote:
Almost certain the sky deal has quite a few years still to run. No way is it up for renewal at the end of 2018.


Just had a look, it was agreed in 2014 but came into force in 2017 for 5 years
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:34 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Sky deal runs until the end of the 2021 season.

The current deal lasts until 2021 and covers up to 100 matches per season. From 2014, they also simulcast all of Catalans Dragons' home games and from 2015, will broadcast regular Kingstone Press Championship matches.

Last bit is a bloody lie though!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 11:51 am
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3383
Location: Bradford
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
... will broadcast regular Kingstone Press Championship matches.

Last bit is a bloody lie though!


Well, you could argue they do show regular matches

Once a year (Summer Bash) is regular. Just not very frequent :wink:
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:34 pm
roger daly Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 3053
This is my theory, see if anybody can imagine this actually happening

The RFL and the Bulls have known all along we would not be relegated this season, hence no obvious attempts to really strengthen the squad to try avoid finishing in the bottom 2. The RFL knew if they just changed the format at the end of the season and the Bulls did not go down there would be hell on. Now with some championship chairmen, we don't know how many, stating they would not want the Bulls to be relegated, the RFL now have a perfect opportunity to change the format and keep the Bulls in the championship and say it was all the over clubs who wanted this to happen. They would be able to pass the buck onto somebody else and save face. And Big Nige gets to take over a club that is on the up and not in the bottom league

Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:47 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3383
Location: Bradford
roger daly wrote:
Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true


Not far-fetched at all

An even simpler scenario is that they'd decided that next seasons Championship would be 14 clubs, to even up the current 12/14/16 format to 12/14/14 and mean that League 1 can have a sensible format. With the Bulls in meltdown, they couldn't announce it then - because it would have looked like the RFL were massively favouring the Bulls. And Big Nigel couldn't have that, knowing that he was positioning himself to take over the club. So he whispered in Chalmers ear (hence the lack of investment). The rumblings from the Championship chairman simply gives him a convenient smokescreen.

Is that perhaps a bit less far-fetched :wink:
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 5:49 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27239
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
You make it sound very plausible put like that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:08 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7576
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
roger daly wrote:
This is my theory, see if anybody can imagine this actually happening

The RFL and the Bulls have known all along we would not be relegated this season, hence no obvious attempts to really strengthen the squad to try avoid finishing in the bottom 2. The RFL knew if they just changed the format at the end of the season and the Bulls did not go down there would be hell on. Now with some championship chairmen, we don't know how many, stating they would not want the Bulls to be relegated, the RFL now have a perfect opportunity to change the format and keep the Bulls in the championship and say it was all the over clubs who wanted this to happen. They would be able to pass the buck onto somebody else and save face. And Big Nige gets to take over a club that is on the up and not in the bottom league

Now does anybody think that is too far fetched to be true


The answer to your question is at least six.

Listen to my interview with Alan Kilshaw from yesterday.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 6:46 pm
rambull1967 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Feb 13, 2008 9:47 pm
Posts: 229
If it's 14 clubs in both championship and league 1 then the 13 home games works whichever division we're in. Careful what we wish for mind. Championship will have London Toulouse Toronto and still a chance of catalans
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, dddooommm, debaser, Fr13daY, Jimmy 4 Bradford, Pyrah123, rambull1967, Rarebreed, riccado, roger daly, Stul, The Writer, vbfg and 281 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,633,4653,52276,2294,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 10:55
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDONB
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 10:40
NRL
SYDNEY
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat 23rd Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
HULL KR  
 > Sat 23rd Sep : 15:15
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WIGAN
TV
 < 
  Sat 23rd Sep : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun 24th Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM