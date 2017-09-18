Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm Posts: 3054 Location: Shipley, Bradford
Sky deal runs until the end of the 2021 season.
The current deal lasts until 2021 and covers up to 100 matches per season. From 2014, they also simulcast all of Catalans Dragons' home games and from 2015, will broadcast regular Kingstone Press Championship matches.
Last bit is a bloody lie though!
