DO people believe a restructuring will happen at seasons end?

Yes
8
57%
No
6
43%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 14
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 8:47 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1206
Nothus wrote:
Almost certain the sky deal has quite a few years still to run. No way is it up for renewal at the end of 2018.


Just had a look, it was agreed in 2014 but came into force in 2017 for 5 years
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Mon Sep 18, 2017 10:34 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 3054
Location: Shipley, Bradford
Sky deal runs until the end of the 2021 season.

The current deal lasts until 2021 and covers up to 100 matches per season. From 2014, they also simulcast all of Catalans Dragons' home games and from 2015, will broadcast regular Kingstone Press Championship matches.

Last bit is a bloody lie though!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
