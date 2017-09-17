Hearing that two divisions of 14 for championship and league 1, to be announced after the championship shield final.
I don't what that means for the Bulls, neither did the chap who works for the club who told me at today's game.
He also suggested SL will expand to 14 teams under licencing, from 2019 with all teams required to run Academies and Reserve teams and meet minimum stadia standards - hinted that some merger discussions would be encouraged by the RFL to make some teams stronger.
Back to the future eh!
So basically reversing all the changes they made over the last 5 years What a shambles.
Well was speaking to a friend of mine at our game yesterday who knows and used to play with jas. he was speaking to him and said that he was adamant the bulls were t going down. Make of that what you will but if the chairman is going round making such noises surely there's something in it
Hearing that two divisions of 14 for championship and league 1, to be announced after the championship shield final.
I don't what that means for the Bulls, neither did the chap who works for the club who told me at today's game.
He also suggested SL will expand to 14 teams under licencing, from 2019 with all teams required to run Academies and Reserve teams and meet minimum stadia standards - hinted that some merger discussions would be encouraged by the RFL to make some teams stronger.
Back to the future eh!
Has someone been clearing the Gregg's bags off of Nigel's desk and found the original SL plans?
Hi folks, great day today. We were there. The news about Chisholm is very promising, along with the three youngster signings. I cannot help but think that there is still 'stuff' going on behind the scenes. I am not sure that the Bulls will be saved from Championship 1, in the next five months, but still believe that things at Salford and therefore Manchester Rangers & Swinton may change for 2019. If you were in the Top House before the game you were involved in a similar conversation, (just before the crisp packet ) I do hope that conversation was founded on information from elsewhere and not from a speculative post I made several weeks ago. If that is the case, that may add some veracity to the speculation. Again I do NOT know that this happening for certain, but lots of discussions and jigsaw pieces coming together. There may be light at the end of the tunnel, hopefully sooner than later, but definitely there, shining through. Hope you enjoyed today folks. It was great to see some smiles at Odsal, even if just in relief at seeing a decent performance. Keep everything crossed.
'Great defence, always wins games, y'only have to score one more point than them. If tha does, tha'll win, if that doesn't tha'll lose, learn from it, more than the win last week.'. Peter Fox, 1980.
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm Posts: 3893 Location: Waiting for an announcement...
This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Interesting watch, fair to say Tony Smith isnt a fan of the current structure! And very honest to say in Featherstone that maybe Fev shouldnt be allowed in if they dont meet certain criteria! With the point he makes being that it might not be good for the club if they're not ready and get more results like todays I presume? If the RFL are bringing back a form of licencing for 2019 I wonder how they have arrived (or will arrive) at that decision? What evidence have they looked at? and who have they talked to? Presumably at least passed it by the paymasters at sky?? And will we get to see a published review that supports any change for 2018 or 2019? As a sport we need to find the least worst structure that we think can grow the sport (not just geographically) then stick to it and make it a success, whatever that means for my own club (in the previous licening period we should have had our licence revoked and told to go away and rebuild outside SL), or the sport will diminish to (even further) insignificance.
This Video is Hosted on Youtube : Users should see the AUP for allowable uses
Interesting watch, fair to say Tony Smith isnt a fan of the current structure! And very honest to say in Featherstone that maybe Fev shouldnt be allowed in if they dont meet certain criteria! With the point he makes being that it might not be good for the club if they're not ready and get more results like todays I presume? If the RFL are bringing back a form of licencing for 2019 I wonder how they have arrived (or will arrive) at that decision? What evidence have they looked at? and who have they talked to? Presumably at least passed it by the paymasters at sky?? And will we get to see a published review that supports any change for 2018 or 2019? As a sport we need to find the least worst structure that we think can grow the sport (not just geographically) then stick to it and make it a success, whatever that means for my own club (in the previous licening period we should have had our licence revoked and told to go away and rebuild outside SL), or the sport will diminish to (even further) insignificance.
With regards sky isn't their deal up end of 2018? I think that's why they are waiting until 2019 for a restructure as they committed to 3 years of the current and the sky deal was for 3 years. The RFL really need to go to town this next time round to get a better deal up the salary cap and start slightly bridging the massive gap between us and the NRL
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.