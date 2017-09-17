Hi folks, great day today. We were there. The news about Chisholm is very promising, along with the three youngster signings. I cannot help but think that there is still 'stuff' going on behind the scenes. I am not sure that the Bulls will be saved from Championship 1, in the next five months, but still believe that things at Salford and therefore Manchester Rangers & Swinton may change for 2019.If you were in the Top House before the game you were involved in a similar conversation, (just before the crisp packetI do hope that conversation was founded on information from elsewhere and not from a speculative post I made several weeks ago. If that is the case, that may add some veracity to the speculation. Again I do NOT know that this happening for certain, but lots of discussions and jigsaw pieces coming together. There may be light at the end of the tunnel, hopefully sooner than later, but definitely there, shining through.Hope you enjoyed today folks. It was great to see some smiles at Odsal, even if just in relief at seeing a decent performance.Keep everything crossed.