Frank Whitcombe wrote:

Hearing that two divisions of 14 for championship and league 1, to be announced after the championship shield final.I don't what that means for the Bulls, neither did the chap who works for the club who told me at today's game.He also suggested SL will expand to 14 teams under licencing, from 2019 with all teams required to run Academies and Reserve teams and meet minimum stadia standards - hinted that some merger discussions would be encouraged by the RFL to make some teams stronger.Back to the future eh!