Hearing that two divisions of 14 for championship and league 1, to be announced after the championship shield final.
I don't what that means for the Bulls, neither did the chap who works for the club who told me at today's game.
He also suggested SL will expand to 14 teams under licencing, from 2019 with all teams required to run Academies and Reserve teams and meet minimum stadia standards - hinted that some merger discussions would be encouraged by the RFL to make some teams stronger.
Back to the future eh!
So basically reversing all the changes they made over the last 5 years What a shambles.
Well was speaking to a friend of mine at our game yesterday who knows and used to play with jas. he was speaking to him and said that he was adamant the bulls were t going down. Make of that what you will but if the chairman is going round making such noises surely there's something in it
Has someone been clearing the Gregg's bags off of Nigel's desk and found the original SL plans?
