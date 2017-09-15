Frank Whitcombe wrote: The question was will restructuring happen - the obvious answer is of course it will.



RL is a sport in decline and needs a rethink, licensing will come back and I have no idea why it was abandoned - other than for a clamour for manufactured P+R, which achieves absolutely nothing when there are only 3-4 clubs outside of SL capable of sustaining top flight rugby.



If a team with a rich owner comes along now and then and they want a ticket to the party, manage their entry and expand the league to accommodate them, so many examples of successful expansion in other sports - but there are only so many players to go around.

True enough, Frank.On there, "only being enough players to go round," I think the idea is that totally new clubs, from areas outside the usual 'heartland' areas first become established within their own communities and then start to recruit locally. Obviously this won't happen overnight or even over a 'a few' years, but the hope is that when new areas, or countries, take up the game as a spectator interest then interest in playing the game will naturally follow. Whether we can cope with the interim period is the big test, particularly if we try it in too many new areas at the same time.