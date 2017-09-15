Duckman

Frank Whitcombe wrote: Yes



Taking your various posts on this at face value, a couple of questions you may or may not want to answer;)



1. Will this mean Bradford Bulls playing in the 2ND tier in 2018?

2. How do you know this?

3. When will we all get to know officially?



Bullseye wrote: Bring it on!



I don't actually doubt there will be some re-organisation as there's been too much talk to think otherwise, but whether it is at the end of this season is maybe more open to doubt. Maybe it will kick in sometime around next April? The first seems somehow appropriate..

I have said no simply because I am usually always wrong about these things. If I say no then it will happen and we stay in the Championship.



No.



Don't particularly care. The game is boring on the whole. Has been for a long time.



Website Wed Aug 01, 2012 12:55 pm452A floating palace of ignorance Bulls4Champs wrote: No.



Don't particularly care. The game is boring on the whole. Has been for a long time.



I've never known anything so amateurish. Can you imagine any other sport being run like RL is?



Never trust a man who, when left alone in a room with a tea cosy, doesn't try it on.

The question was will restructuring happen - the obvious answer is of course it will.



RL is a sport in decline and needs a rethink, licensing will come back and I have no idea why it was abandoned - other than for a clamour for manufactured P+R, which achieves absolutely nothing when there are only 3-4 clubs outside of SL capable of sustaining top flight rugby.



If a team with a rich owner comes along now and then and they want a ticket to the party, manage their entry and expand the league to accommodate them, so many examples of successful expansion in other sports - but there are only so many players to go around. Bulliac

Frank Whitcombe wrote: The question was will restructuring happen - the obvious answer is of course it will.



RL is a sport in decline and needs a rethink, licensing will come back and I have no idea why it was abandoned - other than for a clamour for manufactured P+R, which achieves absolutely nothing when there are only 3-4 clubs outside of SL capable of sustaining top flight rugby.



If a team with a rich owner comes along now and then and they want a ticket to the party, manage their entry and expand the league to accommodate them, so many examples of successful expansion in other sports - but there are only so many players to go around.

True enough, Frank.



True enough, Frank.

On there, "only being enough players to go round," I think the idea is that totally new clubs, from areas outside the usual 'heartland' areas first become established within their own communities and then start to recruit locally. Obviously this won't happen overnight or even over a 'a few' years, but the hope is that when new areas, or countries, take up the game as a spectator interest then interest in playing the game will naturally follow. Whether we can cope with the interim period is the big test, particularly if we try it in too many new areas at the same time.

Mark Twain



