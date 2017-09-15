The question was will restructuring happen - the obvious answer is of course it will.



RL is a sport in decline and needs a rethink, licensing will come back and I have no idea why it was abandoned - other than for a clamour for manufactured P+R, which achieves absolutely nothing when there are only 3-4 clubs outside of SL capable of sustaining top flight rugby.



If a team with a rich owner comes along now and then and they want a ticket to the party, manage their entry and expand the league to accommodate them, so many examples of successful expansion in other sports - but there are only so many players to go around.