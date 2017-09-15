WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay

DO people believe a restructuring will happen at seasons end?

Yes
8
62%
No
5
38%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 13
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:17 pm
Frank Whitcombe wrote:
Yes


Taking your various posts on this at face value, a couple of questions you may or may not want to answer;)

1. Will this mean Bradford Bulls playing in the 2ND tier in 2018?
2. How do you know this?
3. When will we all get to know officially?

Ta.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 5:19 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Bring it on!


:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:34 am
I don't actually doubt there will be some re-organisation as there's been too much talk to think otherwise, but whether it is at the end of this season is maybe more open to doubt. Maybe it will kick in sometime around next April? The first seems somehow appropriate..
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:52 am
I have said no simply because I am usually always wrong about these things. If I say no then it will happen and we stay in the Championship.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 3:19 pm
No.

Don't particularly care. The game is boring on the whole. Has been for a long time.

I've never known anything so amateurish. Can you imagine any other sport being run like RL is?
