DO people believe a restructuring will happen at seasons end?

Yes
6
67%
No
3
33%
Undecided
0
No votes
 
Total votes : 9
Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:54 am
domthebull
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:13 pm
Posts: 399
Not a debate for morality or how it would happen just curious if after coaches have started to come out and comment on it if people believe there is more substance?
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:57 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27225
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Doesn't the RFL have final say anyway? They seem keen on phrases such as "the integrity of the competition". I'd say it's unlikely. Whatever, I hope they clarify asap.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:03 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3888
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Well, I think SL is staying the same for 2018 with a restructure in 2019, possibly with a return of some form of structured licencing but given a different name and trying somehow to keep an element of jeopardy.

I think there will be a restructuring of League 1 in 2018 to make that environment more viable for the smaller and expansion teams.

Where I'm unclear is if this restructuring of League 1 for 2018 and then SL in 2019 will mean a restructure of the championship in 2018 or 2019 and what form it takes.

But there is clearly something happening, and given our unerring downwards trajectory its unavoidable that we'll be caught up in it and people will use it as another stick to hit us with no matter what the actual reasoning and effect good or bad on us and the game as a whole.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:05 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27225
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
TBH I don't care one iota what ignorant fans of other clubs think.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:10 am
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3888
Location: Waiting for an announcement...
Bullseye wrote:
TBH I don't care one iota what ignorant fans of other clubs think.


oh I agree, might make your moderator job a bit trickier mind :)
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:13 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27225
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bring it on!
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:21 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1193
Bullseye wrote:
TBH I don't care one iota what ignorant fans of other clubs think.


Im with you on this. The idiots are all so ignorant to the situation we are in and cant see past their own vendettas thinking we have actually been helped by the RFL. If we get a reprieve might even go on their boards wishing them luck when they play us :lol: :lol:
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:36 am
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 27225
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
I'll be there with you.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:38 am
Nothus
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4430
Location: Bradford
Nobody in RL truly gives a stuff about any other team except their own. This includes those in charge and running said clubs. We learned this years ago with the central funding farce.

If we end up staying in the championship because of a last minute restructure I won't agree with the decision, but then I also didn't agree with the decision to keep us in the championship this year either.
Re: Will a restructuring happen Yay or Nay
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:00 am
Frank Whitcombe
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Aug 09, 2009 7:32 pm
Posts: 375
Yes

Users browsing this forum: Frank Whitcombe and 44 guests

