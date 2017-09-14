Well, I think SL is staying the same for 2018 with a restructure in 2019, possibly with a return of some form of structured licencing but given a different name and trying somehow to keep an element of jeopardy.



I think there will be a restructuring of League 1 in 2018 to make that environment more viable for the smaller and expansion teams.



Where I'm unclear is if this restructuring of League 1 for 2018 and then SL in 2019 will mean a restructure of the championship in 2018 or 2019 and what form it takes.



But there is clearly something happening, and given our unerring downwards trajectory its unavoidable that we'll be caught up in it and people will use it as another stick to hit us with no matter what the actual reasoning and effect good or bad on us and the game as a whole.