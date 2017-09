What we should have done with the one pointer is Finn should have been a little deeper and we should have had a player to block the closer down...put the shoulder into the onrushing defender like Hull did with Arona when Sneyd kicked his one pointer...



Why are people questioning the decision to go for it?



If it goes over we stay a point behind Hull so still a chance to overtake them if they lost at Cas next week and we beat Wigan...plus if Wigan beat Cas we would still have had a mathematical chance to finish above them if we beat them by enough next week...what it would have done was guaranteed to keep us alive...as it stands now it's all over if Wigan beat Cas so it was a huge point and well worth going for!



Was a great effort though and I couldn't be prouder as a Wakey fan...what a transformation in the last year or two...from million pound game struggling side to challenging for semi finals spots and going toe to toe with the best teams in the comp in what effectively is like knock out football...



Hope the perception of our club is slowly turning...all we need now is to get the long running ground issue sorted and the only way is up!