Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:30 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26380
craig hkr wrote:
Nostradamus would be proud of that Mystic Peg

If you had any kind of brain you'd have called me mystic peg you fool
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:33 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 900
Either I'm drunk and missed that or you have just Whoosh ed yourself ?
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:36 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26380
craig hkr wrote:
It would have been great if Finns miss had been given..not for the integrity of the game but just to see reaction up here.oh well its up to Cas to save us all


We'd still have needed to win next week so would have made little difference although you'd have done a little wee in your pants
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:38 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26380
craig hkr wrote:
Either I'm drunk and missed that or you have just Whoosh ed yourself ?



:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Probably those 5 pints of guinness
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:46 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3221
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Shock, Horror, a thread derailed by the residents of the fair city of Hull.

Go for it I say, it makes me feel better about my own prejudices.
"What year is this?"
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:53 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 900
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Shock, Horror, a thread derailed by the residents of the fair city of Hull.

Go for it I say, it makes me feel better about my own prejudices.


That's the spirit .I'm sure if Rovers squad players don't perform tomorrow the curlys will wade in on here. I just like to keep them honest when they bore me on Sky. Very limited side
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:34 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 6074
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
craig hkr wrote:
That's the spirit .I'm sure if Rovers squad players don't perform tomorrow the curlys will wade in on here. I just like to keep them honest when they bore me on Sky. Very limited side


that 'll be a limited side with back to back challenge cups then
The referee's indecision is final
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 6:52 am
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 26380
the artist wrote:
that 'll be a limited side with back to back challenge cups then


Despite 125 years of trying, rovers have never has such a limited side themselves
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:04 am
TheElectricGlidingWarrior
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 10, 2009 10:21 pm
Posts: 1912
Location: Wigan
Tricky2309 wrote:
We should have had at least one more play before going for the drop goal as we had them on the rack

Agreed, there was a chance of a try, but I imagine Finn was having a bit of squeaky bum time!

Also agree with previous comment that Hull had all the calls in the 2nd half. How can you tackle someone before they kick and get penalised for a late hit? How does this fit in to the Hull mantra that the RFL hate them and conspire to rob them? :lol:
Harrigan wrote:
Wigan are the most structured team I have ever seen in this country.

NickyKiss wrote:
As a fan Wane makes you want to run through a brick wall so you can only imagine how he makes the players feel!


@TheEGW
YouTube Channel
Previous

