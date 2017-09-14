WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00

GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:30 pm
Jake the Peg
craig hkr wrote:
Nostradamus would be proud of that Mystic Peg

If you had any kind of brain you'd have called me mystic peg you fool
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:33 pm
craig hkr
Either I'm drunk and missed that or you have just Whoosh ed yourself ?
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:36 pm
Jake the Peg
craig hkr wrote:
It would have been great if Finns miss had been given..not for the integrity of the game but just to see reaction up here.oh well its up to Cas to save us all


We'd still have needed to win next week so would have made little difference although you'd have done a little wee in your pants
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:38 pm
Jake the Peg
craig hkr wrote:
Either I'm drunk and missed that or you have just Whoosh ed yourself ?



:lol: :lol: :lol: :lol:

Probably those 5 pints of guinness
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:46 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Shock, Horror, a thread derailed by the residents of the fair city of Hull.

Go for it I say, it makes me feel better about my own prejudices.
"What year is this?"
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:53 pm
craig hkr
The Devil's Advocate wrote:
Shock, Horror, a thread derailed by the residents of the fair city of Hull.

Go for it I say, it makes me feel better about my own prejudices.


That's the spirit .I'm sure if Rovers squad players don't perform tomorrow the curlys will wade in on here. I just like to keep them honest when they bore me on Sky. Very limited side
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:34 pm
the artist
craig hkr wrote:
That's the spirit .I'm sure if Rovers squad players don't perform tomorrow the curlys will wade in on here. I just like to keep them honest when they bore me on Sky. Very limited side


that 'll be a limited side with back to back challenge cups then
The referee's indecision is final
