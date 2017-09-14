WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:31 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 895
It would have been great if Finns miss had been given..not for the integrity of the game but just to see reaction up here.oh well its up to Cas to save us all
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:34 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 895
Sheldon wrote:
That's what I do when I don't care about something.

I write endless rubbish on a Internet forum.


Very self aware.. Even your own fans find you tedious.bore off Sheldong
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:38 pm
Sheldon
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sun Mar 26, 2006 2:20 pm
Posts: 22141
Location: London
craig hkr wrote:
Very self aware.. Even your own fans find you tedious.bore off Sheldong


I've got fans? That's good for my ego.

Quick tell us about Fonua "winning" penalties...
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
I love Jamie and have done since he was 10 years old.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:55 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 895
He scored a good try with a large leap. Wasn't as obvious with his thrashings tonight.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:00 pm
knockersbumpMKII
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3948
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
Sheldon wrote:
That's what I do when I don't care about something.

I write endless rubbish on a Internet forum.

Precisely, you've done exactly that swearing and abusing posters on the FC board, clearly not taking your own advice ...congratulations. :lol:

Sheldon wrote:
Are you the most loving stupid prick on this site?.

Sheldon wrote:
Start a petition you loving dick.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:10 pm
craig hkr
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 895
Oh dear Sheldon that didn't go well? Tbf I have no issue with you being a mod. Thankless task and iv done it on another sports forum.Our opinions during and after the match mean little same as at Wembley or against Cas in cup. Benthams does
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, DannyB, Darwinsdad, Five and last, Ganson's Optician, Hasbag, Hessle Roader, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kevs Head, Lebron James, Mike1970, nottinghamtiger, oxford-pie-eater, phil4.13, SecondRowSaint, Shazbaz, Sheldon, Tricky2309, Wigg'n, yorksguy1865 and 168 guests

