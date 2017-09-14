WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:50 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Egg Banjo wrote:
If Cas, Saints, and Wakey all win their next two then Saints are in the top 4



Cas will not win their next 2.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:57 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
If Hull win tonight it will probably be them and wigan making up the 4 but if wakey win then I think it could be them and wigan
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:21 pm
Egg Banjo User avatar
giddyupoldfella wrote:
Our form in Knock out footy gives me confidence we can win this. This is knock out footy.

No mugs this Wakefield team though, and we can't be off tonight.


The whole Super 8s is pretty much knockout footy and both Hull and Wakey have the same form in the Comp going in to this game
Just because you can, doesn't mean you should.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:22 pm
Jake the Peg wrote:
If Hull win tonight it will probably be them and wigan making up the 4 but if wakey win then I think it could be them and wigan


Nostradamus would be proud of that Mystic Peg
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:17 pm
atomic User avatar
Why did he use the VR? The TJ saw it quite clearly.
Image
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:27 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Very good trin. Completing sets and forwards fronting up. Hull stinking the place out.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:31 pm
atomic User avatar
Hull out enthused all over the park.
Image
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:34 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Can't wait to see the back of Fonua , great player.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:38 pm
The fc players as well as the plebs in crowd want a penalty every tackle. Very noticeable this last 3 tv game
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:49 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Albert Kelly 0/10 for his first half performance.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
