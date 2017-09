Wakey are the second best club away from home this year, second only to Castleford in games won, but top in points scored away from home (401 points). Hull have won 8 of their 15 home games and have scored 359 points. Hull have also conceded 401 points at home whereas Wakefield have conceded 395 away from home



The stats all show that it should make for a very interesting game, whatever the final scoreline, it won't be an easy win for either team