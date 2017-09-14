brearley84 wrote: hull win



fonua diving around on the floor dropping the ball and conning/begging the ref for a penalty



grix to miss a tackle one on one or make his usual big mistake

He has made one big mistake all season for us. Probably been one of the safest, if not the safest FB in SL this season.Anyway, It`s definitely an up hill battle for Wakefield at Hull tonight, depends which side turns up I think, hoping the weather is fine and we can play our usual expansive game and hopefully beat Hull with the one thing I think we have on them - PACE!Not an all or nothing game, but can only think whoever loses tonight will probably miss out on the top 4 (Depending on how Wigan fair up this weekend).Whatever the result I will be there giving my team the support they deserve after a great season.