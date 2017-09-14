WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00

GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:30 am
Marvin User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Sat Dec 19, 2009 8:54 pm
Posts: 0
Location: "Don't pretend you want to talk to me, I know you hate me."
GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00

GENERAL CHAT ABOUT THE GAME, BUILD UP, THE ACTION AS IT HAPPENS AND AFTERMATH BELOW.
"You think you've got problems, what are you supposed to do if you're a manically depressed robot? No, don't bother to answer that, I'm fifty thousand times more intelligent than you and even I don't know the answer. It gives me a headache just trying to think down to your level."
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:23 am
tigersteve User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 05, 2008 2:51 pm
Posts: 568
Im looking forward to this one, 2 good teams about to tear strips off each other in what will hopefully be a cracking game of rugby.
Tigers for life!!! Not Just for Superleague!!!
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:29 am
LifeLongHKRFan User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 02, 2009 1:17 pm
Posts: 1865
Can only see a Hull win imo. They may have lost the last 2 but they've played well in those defeats.
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:49 am
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 922
Hull easily.

Regards

King James
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:20 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 13198
Location: Huddersfield
hull win

fonua diving around on the floor dropping the ball and conning/begging the ref for a penalty

grix to miss a tackle one on one or make his usual big mistake
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE
Re: GAME ON : Hull FC v Wakefield Trinity - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 12:22 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8527
Lebron James wrote:
Hull easily.

Regards

King James


Interesting.
The bookies have it as an 8 point game, not exactly easy.
No doubt Hull should be favourites as they have home advantage and I really hope that all of their players believe that it will be an easy game.
Trinity are always at their best with the underdog tag and we wouldn't have it any other way.

The game is set up really well, with both sides needing a win to pro-long their season.
Should be a good watch.

