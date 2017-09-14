Lebron James wrote: Hull easily.



Regards



King James

Interesting.The bookies have it as an 8 point game, not exactly easy.No doubt Hull should be favourites as they have home advantage and I really hope that all of their players believe that it will be an easy game.Trinity are always at their best with the underdog tag and we wouldn't have it any other way.The game is set up really well, with both sides needing a win to pro-long their season.Should be a good watch.