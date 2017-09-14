vastman wrote:

I actually think people are missing the bigger picture here.It's next year I can't wait for because if this team is up for it then next year could be the one.Luck, injuries and attitude all play there part but taking the most positive outlook Ive never known such a positive future.We are a relatively young team, few players are over thirty - the best is surely yet to come.Every player we sign seems to be of reasonable quality, most recent Randell and Baldwinson the latest.The team is stable with virtually all the players we want to keep tied down.Some real quality with the youngsters. If Tom and Batch have fully recovered from their injuries then what a boost that will be on their return. Ditto Jowitt and hopefully Crowther.A bit of cash to splash, nothing earth shattering but you get the feeling that those leaving will be replaced by better.I honestly can't remember it as positive on the field ever.And now I've jinxed it