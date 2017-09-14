Fordy wrote: No matter what happens this week and next week, I am immensely proud of all the players and coaching staff this season. They have massively exceeded expectations and when you look at how far we have come in such a short space of time it's remarkable. I thank each and every one of them for what has been a truly enjoyable season and thank you to MC and CB as well for making this all possible.

I will be in Hull tonight to give you my full backing and support (every player, not just my "favourites"). Go out, give it all you've got and walk off the pitch proud of your achievements, even if it doesn't go our way!



As fans, it is our responsibility tonight to give these lot every last ounce of support we can and see if it can help the on to the victory that sees the dream continue for another week.



WTID

I actually think people are missing the bigger picture here.It's next year I can't wait for because if this team is up for it then next year could be the one.Luck, injuries and attitude all play there part but taking the most positive outlook Ive never known such a positive future.We are a relatively young team, few players are over thirty - the best is surely yet to come.Every player we sign seems to be of reasonable quality, most recent Randell and Baldwinson the latest.The team is stable with virtually all the players we want to keep tied down.Some real quality with the youngsters. If Tom and Batch have fully recovered from their injuries then what a boost that will be on their return. Ditto Jowitt and hopefully Crowther.A bit of cash to splash, nothing earth shattering but you get the feeling that those leaving will be replaced by better.I honestly can't remember it as positive on the field ever.And now I've jinxed it