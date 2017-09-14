inside man wrote: Would be great to still be in with a chance next week even if we still don't make it, to be playing for a top 4 place on the last week of the 8's is a massive achievement and one the club and it's supporters should be very proud of. Let's pull together behind the boys and back them not berate them for what they have managed this season.

WTID

No matter what happens this week and next week, I am immensely proud of all the players and coaching staff this season. They have massively exceeded expectations and when you look at how far we have come in such a short space of time it's remarkable. I thank each and every one of them for what has been a truly enjoyable season and thank you to MC and CB as well for making this all possible.I will be in Hull tonight to give you my full backing and support (every player, not just my "favourites"). Go out, give it all you've got and walk off the pitch proud of your achievements, even if it doesn't go our way!As fans, it is our responsibility tonight to give these lot every last ounce of support we can and see if it can help the on to the victory that sees the dream continue for another week.