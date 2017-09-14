WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Spirit of 2006

Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:24 am
Trinity 61
Remember then - two games to win to stay up - Bradford (a) Castleford (h) - achieved!

The present - two games to win - Hull (a) Wigan (h) for top 4 finish - believe and keep the faith!

WTID
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:34 am
NEwildcat
Much better to be at this end of the table though! Bring it on!! :ROCKS:
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:18 am
LyndsayGill
NEwildcat wrote:
Much better to be at this end of the table though! Bring it on!! :ROCKS:


Exactly, I'd much rather be worrying about getting in the top four than crapping myself about being in the bottom four.
The mind is like a parachute. If it's not open it won't work. - Frank Zappa
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:09 am
inside man
Would be great to still be in with a chance next week even if we still don't make it, to be playing for a top 4 place on the last week of the 8's is a massive achievement and one the club and it's supporters should be very proud of. Let's pull together behind the boys and back them not berate them for what they have managed this season.
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:56 am
Fordy
inside man wrote:
Would be great to still be in with a chance next week even if we still don't make it, to be playing for a top 4 place on the last week of the 8's is a massive achievement and one the club and it's supporters should be very proud of. Let's pull together behind the boys and back them not berate them for what they have managed this season.


No matter what happens this week and next week, I am immensely proud of all the players and coaching staff this season. They have massively exceeded expectations and when you look at how far we have come in such a short space of time it's remarkable. I thank each and every one of them for what has been a truly enjoyable season and thank you to MC and CB as well for making this all possible.
I will be in Hull tonight to give you my full backing and support (every player, not just my "favourites"). Go out, give it all you've got and walk off the pitch proud of your achievements, even if it doesn't go our way!

As fans, it is our responsibility tonight to give these lot every last ounce of support we can and see if it can help the on to the victory that sees the dream continue for another week.

WTID
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:20 am
sandcat20
Fordy wrote:
No matter what happens this week and next week, I am immensely proud of all the players and coaching staff this season. They have massively exceeded expectations and when you look at how far we have come in such a short space of time it's remarkable. I thank each and every one of them for what has been a truly enjoyable season and thank you to MC and CB as well for making this all possible.
I will be in Hull tonight to give you my full backing and support (every player, not just my "favourites"). Go out, give it all you've got and walk off the pitch proud of your achievements, even if it doesn't go our way!

As fans, it is our responsibility tonight to give these lot every last ounce of support we can and see if it can help the on to the victory that sees the dream continue for another week.

WTID


Absolutely spot on! :CLAP:
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:31 am
NEwildcat
Fordy wrote:
No matter what happens this week and next week, I am immensely proud of all the players and coaching staff this season. They have massively exceeded expectations and when you look at how far we have come in such a short space of time it's remarkable. I thank each and every one of them for what has been a truly enjoyable season and thank you to MC and CB as well for making this all possible.
I will be in Hull tonight to give you my full backing and support (every player, not just my "favourites"). Go out, give it all you've got and walk off the pitch proud of your achievements, even if it doesn't go our way!

As fans, it is our responsibility tonight to give these lot every last ounce of support we can and see if it can help the on to the victory that sees the dream continue for another week.

WTID

:CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 11:48 am
wildshot
I sense there will be a lot of singing tonight. Let's out sing the 9k+ Hull will bring.
Re: Spirit of 2006
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:03 pm
Sandal Cat
Fordy wrote:
No matter what happens this week and next week, I am immensely proud of all the players and coaching staff this season. They have massively exceeded expectations and when you look at how far we have come in such a short space of time it's remarkable. I thank each and every one of them for what has been a truly enjoyable season and thank you to MC and CB as well for making this all possible.
I will be in Hull tonight to give you my full backing and support (every player, not just my "favourites"). Go out, give it all you've got and walk off the pitch proud of your achievements, even if it doesn't go our way!

As fans, it is our responsibility tonight to give these lot every last ounce of support we can and see if it can help the on to the victory that sees the dream continue for another week.

WTID


Another "spot on" from me.
