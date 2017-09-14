Having read this morning that Toronto have singed Ashton sims, Dave Taylor and another NRL lad. Plus Tom Armstrong from Widnes and the Albanian kid from Salford (Krusniqui??) it's once again made me realise how good a shape our club is in.I think there seems to be an absolutely massive gap between the quality of teams that want to become a super league team and some that already are. Leigh (obviously last year) and Toronto must be out spending Wakefield, Widnes, Huddersfield. Then some teams in super league who want to establish themselves ie. Salford, Catalans, Leigh (this year) always seem to be able to attract huge huge players. Id love to see a list of the TRUE salary caps for all teams.What is apparent is that we will not throw huge sums around in a blind quest for glory. Every thing done at this club is done proper. Wakefield must be massively punching above their weight and our achievements on and off the field have been absolutely fantastic.For once when talking about Rugby with my colleagues (who are all mainly Rhino's) I genuinely feel like we belong to be in the talk of grind finals and elite competitions. It feels fantastic. Gone are the days when you have to talk about another dark cloud looming over the club and relegation scraps. Oh how it must kill those at SkyThis has been done to death but big big raps to Michael Carter and Chris Chester and all the support staff around them.Win, loose or draw tonight or the rest of the season I'm proud as punch of my team and how it's performing. Let's all get behind the boys and continue the sweet journey we are on. No finger pointing or scapegoats. Just one united club sticking it to everyone else who continues to write them off.