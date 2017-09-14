WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto!!

Re: Toronto!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:09 pm
Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 632
Cruncher wrote:
You're seriously calling me on my command of English, given your junior school punctuation?

But here we go, anyway ...

Leigh are an old and traditional club who have done next to nothing of note for years in terms of top-level trophy-winning, and in fact have lived in the shadow of their nearby neighbours since the 1980s. They may have produced a conveyor belt of junior talent that has subsequently gone on to light up Super League and make England proud at international level, but if so, I must have missed it. They may also have participated in numerous high-profile televised games, which delivered incredible entertainment and created frenzied interest on Sky TV and huge chatter in the newspapers, but again, I was probably away on holiday at the time. They may have set new records in terms of attendances, ticket sales, merchandising ... so much so that their representatives have appeared on non-RL programmes like Question Time or on TV advertising for international Test series, but you know, I don't think they have.

In contrast, Catalan have reignited RL interest in a whole section of a foreign country, have attracted huge press attention over there, and brought massive names into the game from Aus and NZ, all of which can only be of benefit to N. Hemisphere RL as a whole. In addition, they have consistently competed well at the very highest level. Plus, as others have said, Catalan is a much nicer and friendlier place to go on the lash.


Couldnt disagree with any of that. If it was a toss up i would also have Catalans over Leyth any day of the week. However, I still want Leigh in there too. The league needs expanding by a couple of teams anyway IMO and there is room for Leigh if they can compete with the likes of Toronto and Tolouse. I still think it should be a 1 straight down and one straight up and a middle 6s as opposed to 8s. Gives sides like Featherstone a chance to experience Super League for finishing top of the Championship and although may go down have a better squad and finances for it.
Re: Toronto!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:21 pm
terrykelly User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 808
Oh dear, you are a typical SUPER League supporter who supports one of the BIG clubs. What a pathetic/sad response cruncher. Question Time ???
Re: Toronto!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:18 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2500
Location: Atherton
So what your saying is lets punish English clubs because they arent foreign? Catalans have brought over big names but they do have a slightly larger cap to operate and a nicer climate. Chris Hill is probably the largest name to come through from Leigh in SL put that against how many English players Catalans have brought through. Please dont say they have brought through for France as France before Catalans was just as strong.

Sorry for Piggy backinging on your post as I dont think you had a bad point before as if they finish in the million pound game and lose they deserve to go down, it was mainly aired towards the posters before who were saying they would rather Leigh go down.
Re: Toronto!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:37 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12462
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Couldnt disagree with any of that. If it was a toss up i would also have Catalans over Leyth any day of the week. However, I still want Leigh in there too. The league needs expanding by a couple of teams anyway IMO and there is room for Leigh if they can compete with the likes of Toronto and Tolouse. I still think it should be a 1 straight down and one straight up and a middle 6s as opposed to 8s. Gives sides like Featherstone a chance to experience Super League for finishing top of the Championship and although may go down have a better squad and finances for it.

Do you think the quality is there to expand the league? For me, it's about right at the moment because we will have two teams (whoever goes down + Toronto) chomping at the bit to take the place of any team who underperforms. If you add those two in, I think there's a real risk that the quality will deteriorate, with no one really ready to take over if an SL team isn't cutting the mustard. If you expand to 14 and have straight 1 up 1 down then presumably London would come up in 2019 for Leigh/Widnes/Hull KR/Catalans, which doesn't seem preferable, and probably hurts a viable club for the sake of one which isn't ready for SL. Plus I'm not sure what impact it would have on the Championship clubs, I bet the ones who make the qualifiers benefit significantly from the visits of Wire, Leeds etc, and they have all benefitted from Leigh 2016, Hull KR 2016 and TBC 2017 bumping their crowds up.

I'd keep the format as it is, However, I think we are dicing with death given how close Leeds and Wire have gone to relegation, and Catalans may still go. With that in mind, controversial but I'd offer exemption to any heartland team with average crowds of 10k+, or any expansion team with crowds of 6k+ (including London, Whitehaven etc), as long as they run an academy and are in a good stadium. That would mean Hull KR, Leigh and Widnes would be battling to come up/stay up, and Catalans and Wire would be safe, which is better for the game IMO.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Toronto!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:31 am
Pieman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2500
Location: Atherton
Grimmy wrote:
Do you think the quality is there to expand the league? For me, it's about right at the moment because we will have two teams (whoever goes down + Toronto) chomping at the bit to take the place of any team who underperforms. If you add those two in, I think there's a real risk that the quality will deteriorate, with no one really ready to take over if an SL team isn't cutting the mustard. If you expand to 14 and have straight 1 up 1 down then presumably London would come up in 2019 for Leigh/Widnes/Hull KR/Catalans, which doesn't seem preferable, and probably hurts a viable club for the sake of one which isn't ready for SL. Plus I'm not sure what impact it would have on the Championship clubs, I bet the ones who make the qualifiers benefit significantly from the visits of Wire, Leeds etc, and they have all benefitted from Leigh 2016, Hull KR 2016 and TBC 2017 bumping their crowds up.

I'd keep the format as it is, However, I think we are dicing with death given how close Leeds and Wire have gone to relegation, and Catalans may still go. With that in mind, controversial but I'd offer exemption to any heartland team with average crowds of 10k+, or any expansion team with crowds of 6k+ (including London, Whitehaven etc), as long as they run an academy and are in a good stadium. That would mean Hull KR, Leigh and Widnes would be battling to come up/stay up, and Catalans and Wire would be safe, which is better for the game IMO.


wire and saints would be scrapping in, only 3 teams have an average of over 11k
Re: Toronto!!
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:09 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12462
Pieman wrote:
wire and saints would be scrapping in, only 3 teams have an average of over 11k

Agreed, Hull FC would be scraping in too as of last year (not sure whether crowds have improved this year given their success), plus Catalans and Toronto, so 7 out of 12 teams. It's not supposed to be a full return of licencing, as I agree that teams should have a route to SL based on success on the field. It's just a measure I'd like to see to stop an important club being damaged after one bad year, and encourage some of the others to play their part in bringing fans to the sport, producing players and having decent facilities. Hull KR and Leigh could realistically target one of those licenses by running academies and improving crowds by 2k or so. Easier said than done I'm sure, but that's a better outcome for RL rather that just encouraging them to follow short term approaches to come up/stay up each year as they surely will now.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
