Cruncher wrote:

You're seriously calling me on my command of English, given your junior school punctuation?



But here we go, anyway ...



Leigh are an old and traditional club who have done next to nothing of note for years in terms of top-level trophy-winning, and in fact have lived in the shadow of their nearby neighbours since the 1980s. They may have produced a conveyor belt of junior talent that has subsequently gone on to light up Super League and make England proud at international level, but if so, I must have missed it. They may also have participated in numerous high-profile televised games, which delivered incredible entertainment and created frenzied interest on Sky TV and huge chatter in the newspapers, but again, I was probably away on holiday at the time. They may have set new records in terms of attendances, ticket sales, merchandising ... so much so that their representatives have appeared on non-RL programmes like Question Time or on TV advertising for international Test series, but you know, I don't think they have.



In contrast, Catalan have reignited RL interest in a whole section of a foreign country, have attracted huge press attention over there, and brought massive names into the game from Aus and NZ, all of which can only be of benefit to N. Hemisphere RL as a whole. In addition, they have consistently competed well at the very highest level. Plus, as others have said, Catalan is a much nicer and friendlier place to go on the lash.