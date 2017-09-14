|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2498
Location: Atherton
|
Cruncher wrote:
And that merit is a small one.
21 years on, and Leigh have yet to make any kind of impact on SL, whereas Catalan have been a genuinely exciting acquisition.
I know some Wigan fans still dwell on the romance of Wigan v Leigh derbies, but I can't help thinking that's all past.
Seems to me that, if we are to spread the word, we need fewer top clubs living in each other's back yards. I'm not being unrealistic in saying that ... I know that we'll never reach out to distant places with any degree of significance (not with the RFL in charge), but if the one far-flung outpost where the game has really thrived goes under, that would be a disaster.
how many years did Hudds finish bottom but they were given time, dont think they won a game one year but now look at them. How many years have Leigh been in super league?
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12460
|
Pieman wrote:
how many years did Hudds finish bottom but they were given time, dont think they won a game one year but now look at them. How many years have Leigh been in super league?
How do you mean, "now look at them"? Getting shocking crowds, presumably operating at a loss given the size of the stadium, barely avoiding the relegation dogfight this year and finishing bottom last year, heavily relying on one 34 year old player. Hardly a ringing endorsement of having blind faith in clubs from the heartlands, I wouldn't bet much on them still being in SL in five years.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:29 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2498
Location: Atherton
|
Grimmy wrote:
How do you mean, "now look at them"? Getting shocking crowds, presumably operating at a loss given the size of the stadium, barely avoiding the relegation dogfight this year and finishing bottom last year, heavily relying on one 34 year old player. Hardly a ringing endorsement of having blind faith in clubs from the heartlands, I wouldn't bet much on them still being in SL in five years.
botton of the table then to top of the table a couple of years ago
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 2:10 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13525
|
Pieman wrote:
how many years did Hudds finish bottom but they were given time, dont think they won a game one year but now look at them. How many years have Leigh been in super league?
If Leigh go down this year, it'll not be because people have been unfair to them, it'll be because they've not been good enough.
But the fairness thing is a red herring. If Catalan go down, it won't be unfair on them either. My thinking isn't based on whether it's fair or not.
My desire to see the French club stay up is because they are doing a really good job in a development area, and catching headlines.
I'm not one of these who believes that the game can just keep on expanding forever. But I do think we have to expand a bit, just to survive.
In contrast, Leigh were last a power in the game in 1979. I've not sure what they've brought to the game since then, if anything.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:16 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21186
Location: WIGAN
|
If Leigh do go down at least they won their cup final.
Catalans to stay up all day long for the good of the game (and because I want another weekend away on the lash). The
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:47 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2498
Location: Atherton
|
Cruncher wrote:
If Leigh go down this year, it'll not be because people have been unfair to them, it'll be because they've not been good enough.
But the fairness thing is a red herring. If Catalan go down, it won't be unfair on them either. My thinking isn't based on whether it's fair or not.
My desire to see the French club stay up is because they are doing a really good job in a development area, and catching headlines.
I'm not one of these who believes that the game can just keep on expanding forever. But I do think we have to expand a bit, just to survive.
In contrast, Leigh were last a power in the game in 1979. I've not sure what they've brought to the game since then, if anything.
since 79 they have dont more than 90% of any superleague club
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:52 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 807
|
"Brought To The Game" ? Please enlighten us.....Cruncher the typical 'Super League Fan' snob !!
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:05 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13525
|
terrykelly wrote:
"Brought To The Game" ? Please enlighten us.....Cruncher the typical 'Super League Fan' snob !!
Whatever. But the argument was posed, Catalan or Leigh?
For me, there's no contest. The Cats are of more use to the top level of the game than Leigh are.
|
|
Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:17 pm
|
Joined: Sun May 19, 2013 8:09 pm
Posts: 807
|
Cruncher wrote:
Whatever. But the argument was posed, Catalan or Leigh?
For me, there's no contest. The Cats are of more use to the top level of the game than Leigh are.
I know you're a 'pie eater' but do you not know what enlighten means, in english it's "explain your reasons for your comment" (this should be interesting)
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ChrisA, CM Punk, Cruncher, exiled Warrior, Google [Bot], MOUSE13, muttywhitedog, NickyKiss, NSW, Pieman, Sweaty Betty's, terrykelly, Warrior Winger, Wigg'n, Wildthing and 175 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk