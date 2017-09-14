Cruncher wrote:

If Leigh go down this year, it'll not be because people have been unfair to them, it'll be because they've not been good enough.



But the fairness thing is a red herring. If Catalan go down, it won't be unfair on them either. My thinking isn't based on whether it's fair or not.



My desire to see the French club stay up is because they are doing a really good job in a development area, and catching headlines.



I'm not one of these who believes that the game can just keep on expanding forever. But I do think we have to expand a bit, just to survive.



In contrast, Leigh were last a power in the game in 1979. I've not sure what they've brought to the game since then, if anything .