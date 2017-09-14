Cruncher wrote:

And that merit is a small one.



21 years on, and Leigh have yet to make any kind of impact on S L, whereas Catalan have been a genuinely exciting acquisition.



I know some Wigan fans still dwell on the romance of Wigan v Leigh derbies, but I can't help thinking that's all past.



Seems to me that, if we are to spread the word, we need fewer top clubs living in each other's back yards. I'm not being unrealistic in saying that ... I know that we'll never reach out to distant places with any degree of significance (not with the RFL in charge), but if the one far-flung outpost where the game has really thrived goes under, that would be a disaster.