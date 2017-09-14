Grimmy wrote: Why? Catalans finished higher in the regular season, they have far higher crowds, they are tapping into a player and fan base we wouldn't really touch otherwise, they are running an academy, helping the international game, and it gives the fans a trip away. I'm guessing Catalans make us a more attractive proposition to Sky as well given that they televise their home games.



The only merits I can think of for Leigh over Catalans is that they bring more away fans, and there is less time/expense involved in going to games there. Catalans bring far more to SL IMO.

And that merit is a small one.21 years on, and Leigh have yet to make any kind of impact on SL, whereas Catalan have been a genuinely exciting acquisition.I know some Wigan fans still dwell on the romance of Wigan v Leigh derbies, but I can't help thinking that's all past.Seems to me that, if we are to spread the word, we need fewer top clubs living in each other's back yards. I'm not being unrealistic in saying that ... I know that we'll never reach out to distant places with any degree of significance (not with the RFL in charge), but if the one far-flung outpost where the game has really thrived goes under, that would be a disaster.