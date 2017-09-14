WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toronto!!

Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:44 am
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 630
Announced 4 signings.

Ashton Sims, Josh Mcrone, Olsi Krasniqi and Dave Taylor with more to come :shock: :shock:

I was very sceptical when it was announced they would be creating a team but i have been brought round now. 8000 fans at their last home game and building a team that is seemingly far too good for the Championship already. Stunned that they have signed Krasniqi. I thought he was destined for one of the big clubs. I was hoping we were in for him to be honest.
Re: Toronto!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:26 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21182
Location: WIGAN
They should certainly make the middle 8's next year which should be good to watch.

Best get saving for our game against them in 2019 if they're promoted!
Re: Toronto!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:46 am
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13519
It would be a shame, though, if Toronto rose and Catalan fell.
Re: Toronto!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:54 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21182
Location: WIGAN
Definitely don't want Catalans to go down. The game desperately needs them to buck up over these next few weeks.

It isn't everyone's cup of tea but I'd love a league in 2019 with both Toronto and Catalans in.
Re: Toronto!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:05 am
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 630
You can add Tolouse into that mix too. Next years middle 8s will be a very good watch. The SL sides will have to be on their guard because there is a very live chance there could be 2 new sides promoted next season. I really do believe next seasons Super League will be the best yet by a country mile. The middle 8s will be riveting.
Re: Toronto!!
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:17 am
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2494
Location: Atherton
Rather Catalans go down than Leigh

