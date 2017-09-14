Announced 4 signings.Ashton Sims, Josh Mcrone, Olsi Krasniqi and Dave Taylor with more to comeI was very sceptical when it was announced they would be creating a team but i have been brought round now. 8000 fans at their last home game and building a team that is seemingly far too good for the Championship already. Stunned that they have signed Krasniqi. I thought he was destined for one of the big clubs. I was hoping we were in for him to be honest.