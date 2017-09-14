|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,973
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 16 v 40 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 2
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 12
Widnes v London (Saturday) London by 4
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:30 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,876
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 18 v 36 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 6
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 18
Widnes v London Widnes by 12
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:10 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4937
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 20 v 34 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Kyran Johnson
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Cats by 16
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 20
Widnes v London (Saturday) London by 8
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:20 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): - 4,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Featherstone 14 v 36 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): - Russell
d) Time of first try: -7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 9
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) - Catalans by 4
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) - Leigh by 8
Widnes v London (Saturday) - Widnes by 8
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:18 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 2,951
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 10 v 30 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Ashton Sims
d) Time of first try: 7 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Harvey Livett
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday): Catalans by 4
Leigh v Halifax (Friday): Halifax by 6
Widnes v London (Saturday): London by 8
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 10:58 am
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 3,200
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 10 v 44 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 10 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Ratchford
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 12
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 18
Widnes v London (Saturday) Widnes by 16
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:12 am
|
Rugby
Free-scoring winger
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 3,400
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 12 v 30 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday): Catalans by 10
Leigh v Halifax (Friday): Leigh by 20
Widnes v London (Saturday): Widnes by 12
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 2:25 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 3,000
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 10 v 32 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of the first try: 6 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday): Catalans by 6
Leigh v Halifax (Friday): Leigh by 24
Widnes v London (Saturday): Widnes by 18
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 3:49 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,685
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 12 v 32 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday): Hull KR by 2
Leigh v Halifax (Friday): Leigh by 10
Widnes v London (Saturday): London by 4
|
|
Fri Sep 15, 2017 4:01 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 3,800
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 12 v 36 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Hiku
d) Time of first try: 4 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday): Catalans by 4
Leigh v Halifax (Friday): Leigh by 18
Widnes v London (Saturday): Widnes by 16
|
