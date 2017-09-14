a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,973 b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 16 v 40 Warrington c) First try (Wire player): Russell d) Time of first try: 6 mins e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8 g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 2 Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 12 Widnes v London (Saturday) London by 4

The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong

Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.



"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"