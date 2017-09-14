WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away

Post a reply
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:23 pm
ScouseWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 13, 2011 12:03 pm
Posts: 430
Location: The Top 8
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,973
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 16 v 40 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 2
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 12
Widnes v London (Saturday) London by 4
The Wire and Tranmere Rovers you can't go wrong
Rogues Gallery wrote:

A very good friend of mine always uses this line.

"If Saints were playing for my life, I'd still want them to lose"
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 7:30 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3135
Location: Stuck in 1982
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,876
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 18 v 36 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 6
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 18
Widnes v London Widnes by 12
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:10 am
Moving Forward User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Apr 06, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 2133
Location: Warrington
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4937
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 20 v 34 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 9 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Kyran Johnson
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Cats by 16
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 20
Widnes v London (Saturday) London by 8
Yed wrote:
A player who scores a hatrick in a final against the current SL champions will always have a place in Wire history
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:20 am
A.C.WIRE User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue May 24, 2005 8:41 am
Posts: 394
Location: Warrington -Watching and Waiting
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): - 4,880
b) Score and Winning team: - Featherstone 14 v 36 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): - Russell
d) Time of first try: -7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): - Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): - 9

g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) - Catalans by 4
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) - Leigh by 8
Widnes v London (Saturday) - Widnes by 8
Some days you're the dog some days you're
the lamp post.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Asgardian13, DAG, Gaz3376, Gazwire, getdownmonkeyman, karetaker, Moving Forward, Mr Snoodle, Paul2812, Penks81, Philth, Smith's Brolly, Steve51, Wanderer, Watford Wire, Wolf Hall, Wrath and 215 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,631,7701,62676,2244,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
BRISBANE
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
HULL KR
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
8s
LEIGH
v
HALIFAX  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
COVENTY
v
SOUTH WALES  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WIDNES
v
LONDON
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 18:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SWINTON  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
DONCASTER
TV
  
  Sun 17th Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
LONDON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
FEATHERSTONE
v
WARRINGTON  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun 17th Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
HEMEL  
  Thu 21st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
LEIGH  
  Fri 22nd Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM