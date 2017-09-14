a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,973
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 16 v 40 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Russell
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Russell
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8
g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 2
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 12
Widnes v London (Saturday) London by 4
