WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:00 pm
Uncle Rico
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3134
Location: Stuck in 1982
A rare trip to Post Office Road beckons this weekend with our place retained in SL for 2018. Will we be downing tools now that we are safe or trying to give Tony Smith another win to keep our 100% middle eight campaign going..you decide.

Good luck

a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850):
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 0 v 0 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player):
d) Time of first try:
e) Last try (any team, player not time):
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):

g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday)
Leigh v Halifax (Friday)
Widnes v London (Saturday)
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:33 pm
karetaker
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3483
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
A: 6750
B: Rovers 10-44 Wire
C: Lineham
D: 4 mins
E:Currie
F: 8
G:
Catalan by 16
Leigh by 14
Widnes by 20
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Featherstone Away
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 4:31 am
Old Man John

Joined: Wed May 10, 2006 10:30 pm
Posts: 94
Location: One foot in the grave
a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850): 4,200
b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 22 v 22 Warrington
c) First try (Wire player): Gidley
d) Time of first try: 9 minutes
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hiku
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 8

g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday) Catalans by 8
Leigh v Halifax (Friday) Leigh by 12
Widnes v London (Saturday) Widnes by 6
Gerrum on side ref

Users browsing this forum: Builth Wells Wire, Jack Steel, NtW, Old Man John, Wire and 84 guests

