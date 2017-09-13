A rare trip to Post Office Road beckons this weekend with our place retained in SL for 2018. Will we be downing tools now that we are safe or trying to give Tony Smith another win to keep our 100% middle eight campaign going..you decide.



Good luck



a) Crowd (Post Office Road Capacity 9,850):

b) Score and Winning team: Featherstone 0 v 0 Warrington

c) First try (Wire player):

d) Time of first try:

e) Last try (any team, player not time):

f) Kicks over the sticks (combined):



g) Hull KR v Catalans (Friday)

Leigh v Halifax (Friday)

Widnes v London (Saturday)