Ferocious Aardvark

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm

Posts: 27953

Location: MACS0647-JD



YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27953MACS0647-JD

I've been catching up on a pile of reading and am pretty sure it was one of (many) articles in 40-20. They didn't give any workings out though, just said "estimated to cost in excess of".



I think its safe to say it will cost the clubs a lot. If I was trying to do a fag packet costing, what about the sale of season tickets, in a league where the big dogs of Hull KR and Bradford Bulls will (or now won't) be coming to town?



Then there is stuff like sale of advertising, hospitality and sponsorship which is a lot easier when there are tasty fixtures. Whatever it ends up as, it is major bad news for them Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total paulwalker71

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm

Posts: 3387

Location: Bradford

Won't it mean £1 million between all the clubs?



In other words, a bit less than £100K each. That sounds much more realistic. Greg Florimos Boots

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2005 8:19 am

Posts: 7677

paulwalker71 wrote: Won't it mean £1 million between all the clubs?



In other words, a bit less than £100K each. That sounds much more realistic.



Im not even sure that is realistic to be honest. 1500 fans paying £18 each is only 27K and given the average entrance price is significantly less than that I reckon maybe £17k each for Hull Kr and Bradford. Take in to account some more expenses to do with having a larger number of people in the ground and the figure tumbles again. For a team like Fev though who make every penny from their ground I would say it could cost them maybe £40K or so. It is still a significant number to a small team though but nowhere near as big as some people would want you to believe. Leigh coming in to the Championship will cut some of that as they have a traditionally large following but Widnes and Catalan that bring very few away fans would not help the same as Toronto although as a gimmick I think the first season will see decent crowds when Toronto are away. Im not even sure that is realistic to be honest. 1500 fans paying £18 each is only 27K and given the average entrance price is significantly less than that I reckon maybe £17k each for Hull Kr and Bradford. Take in to account some more expenses to do with having a larger number of people in the ground and the figure tumbles again. For a team like Fev though who make every penny from their ground I would say it could cost them maybe £40K or so. It is still a significant number to a small team though but nowhere near as big as some people would want you to believe. Leigh coming in to the Championship will cut some of that as they have a traditionally large following but Widnes and Catalan that bring very few away fans would not help the same as Toronto although as a gimmick I think the first season will see decent crowds when Toronto are away.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein



"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein



"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln Ferocious Aardvark

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm

Posts: 27953

Location: MACS0647-JD



YIM Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm27953MACS0647-JD Not sure who on earth "would want you to believe" figures that are not correct. But it is a modern compulsory feature that there's a conspiracy behind everything, I suppose.



The point is, it is a big financial hole for the Championship clubs, on any view. It's just unfortunate timing that KR go up as we go down, but it's the double whammy that worsens it. Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total rugbyreddog

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm

Posts: 4015

Location: Hornsea



Website Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm4015Hornsea Whilst talking about cost to Ch clubs does anybody know if Toronto are funding expenses for Ch clubs next year? Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: rugbyreddog and 59 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 15 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace The Sin Bin Music TV & Film RLFANS Support Super League - Super 8s Castleford Tigers Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Super 8s - Qualifiers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR Leigh Centurions London Broncos Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Kingstone Press Championship - Shield Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Super 8s Barrow Raiders Doncaster RLFC Keighley Cougars Newcastle Thunder Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Kingstone Press Championship 1 - Shield Coventry Bears Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks London Skolars North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports About RLFANS League Marketplace League Games Station Main News Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD YOUR TEAM 4,635,365 963 76,239 4,491 SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. TODAY : 10:55 NRL MELBOURNE v BRISBANE TV TODAY : 20:00 SL CASTLEFORD v HULL FC TV TODAY : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v LEEDS TODAY : 20:00 8s LONDONB v LEIGH TOMORROW : 10:40 NRL SYDNEY v NQL COWBOYS TV TOMORROW : 15:00 8s WARRINGTON v HULL KR > TOMORROW : 15:15 SL WAKEFIELD v WIGAN TV < TOMORROW : 17:15 8s CATALANS v WIDNES TV Sun 24th Sep : 15:00 8s HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM





























