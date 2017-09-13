Was reading it's been estimated the cost to Championship clubs of Bulls and HKR exiting is estimated to be well over £1m



If you think about that, it basically means that in a sense, all their central funding has probably already gone.



This is not BTW an argument to leave Bulls in, rather a request people look at the precarious financial disaster the promotion/relegation is going to cause to all the Championship clubs, before slagging off their chairmen, who have to pay for it all, when they make noises about "restructure". They must be shii tting their pants on these figures.



And a pop at the RFL, who as ever seem to be just flying the entire league structure by the seat of their ample pants. Especially re the lower leagues, you might as well get Mr Micawber to run it.



The third tier is going to be shambolic in 2018. Most of the teams in it have no comparison with even the present configuration of the Bulls, despite that being the lowest ebb in history, and 2018 looks like being a spectacular and major financial shot to the foot by the RFL, who failed to grasp the nettles of the last Bulls meltdown and in the end took the easy but plainly wrong and unfair option, just so they could put off addressing any hard questions for someone else, in another year. 2018 will see these pigeons coming home to roost