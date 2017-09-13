WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - A simple solution

A simple solution
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 8:58 pm
Godiswithers

Joined: Tue Dec 27, 2016 11:00 am
Posts: 22
If it's true that the chairman of championship clubs want two extra teams why not promote two more from C1?
That way everyone wins. It means this season wasn't pointless completely.evens out C1 fixtures.
Re: A simple solution
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:31 am
woolly07
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 819
The problem is that there probably aren't 4 teams in C1 that are ready or even willing to move up right now.
Re: A simple solution
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:03 am
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2782
Location: No longer Bradford
woolly07 wrote:
The problem is that there probably aren't 4 teams in C1 that are ready or even willing to move up right now.


The three Cumbrian teams, York, Doncaster & Keighley I'm sure would love the opportunity.
Re: A simple solution
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:36 am
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3384
Location: Bradford
Opening poster has missed the point.

How many away fans do the Cumbrian clubs bring?

The reason the Championship clubs want us not to be relegated is because of our away support. End of. It's all about money...
Re: A simple solution
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:56 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1215
paulwalker71 wrote:
Opening poster has missed the point.

How many away fans do the Cumbrian clubs bring?

The reason the Championship clubs want us not to be relegated is because of our away support. End of. It's all about money...


Its all about the dum dum dum dum dum dum

Sorry :lol:
Re: A simple solution
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 3:57 pm
Hudd-Shay
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 05, 2011 11:33 am
Posts: 2473
Location: Shuddersfield
paulwalker71 wrote:
Opening poster has missed the point.

How many away fans do the Cumbrian clubs bring?

The reason the Championship clubs want us not to be relegated is because of our away support. End of. It's all about money...

:roll:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
Re: A simple solution
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 7:43 pm
Bulls4Champs
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4546
thepimp007 wrote:
[/b]

Its all about the dum dum dum dum dum dum

Sorry :lol:


I don't thinks it's funny. :SHOOT:
Re: A simple solution
Post Wed Sep 20, 2017 8:36 am
thepimp007
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1215
Bulls4Champs wrote:
I don't thinks it's funny. :SHOOT:


:lol:
Re: A simple solution
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 10:45 am
Ferocious Aardvark
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27948
Location: MACS0647-JD
Was reading it's been estimated the cost to Championship clubs of Bulls and HKR exiting is estimated to be well over £1m

If you think about that, it basically means that in a sense, all their central funding has probably already gone.

This is not BTW an argument to leave Bulls in, rather a request people look at the precarious financial disaster the promotion/relegation is going to cause to all the Championship clubs, before slagging off their chairmen, who have to pay for it all, when they make noises about "restructure". They must be shii tting their pants on these figures.

And a pop at the RFL, who as ever seem to be just flying the entire league structure by the seat of their ample pants. Especially re the lower leagues, you might as well get Mr Micawber to run it.

The third tier is going to be shambolic in 2018. Most of the teams in it have no comparison with even the present configuration of the Bulls, despite that being the lowest ebb in history, and 2018 looks like being a spectacular and major financial shot to the foot by the RFL, who failed to grasp the nettles of the last Bulls meltdown and in the end took the easy but plainly wrong and unfair option, just so they could put off addressing any hard questions for someone else, in another year. 2018 will see these pigeons coming home to roost
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
Re: A simple solution
Post Thu Sep 21, 2017 11:30 am
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2782
Location: No longer Bradford
Ferocious Aardvark wrote:
Was reading it's been estimated the cost to Championship clubs of Bulls and HKR exiting is estimated to be well over £1m


Whereabouts did you read that? Genuinely interested how they get to that figure (I wouldn't think a home game against each plus Summer Bash revenue would come to just that)

