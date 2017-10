HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Aaronson Matthew Bailey Hamish Barnes Matty Beharrell Nathan Conroy Davey Dixon Mike Emmett Andy Gabriel Ritchie Hawkyard Scott Law Josh Lynam Brad Nicholson Brendon Rawlins Gavin Reed Adam Ryder Aidan Scully Josh Tonks TRANSFERS IN: Benn Hardcastle - Newcastle Thunder Trae O'Sullivan - Batley Bulldogs Joe Lumb - Bradford Bulls Ryan Wright - Doncaster RL Aaron Nicholson - Oxford RL Lewis Fairhurst - Dewsbury Rams Luke Senior - Wakefield Trinity TRANSFERS OUT: Kieran Smith - Hemel Stags Lewis Davey - Gateshead Storm Callum Dunne - Kings Cross Park Will Milner - Huddersfield RU Adam Brook - Released Josh Casey - Released Liam Darville - Released Vinny Finigan - Released Sean Kelly - Released Danny Lawton - Released James Pickering - Released James Feather - Retired Neil Cherryholme - Retired Ben Sagar - Retired Rikki Sheriffe - Retired

