HEAD COACH: Craig Lingard RETAINED FROM 2017: Harry Aaronson Matthew Bailey Hamish Barnes Matty Beharrell Nathan Conroy Davey Dixon Mike Emmett Andy Gabriel Ritchie Hawkyard Scott Law Josh Lynam Brad Nicholson Brendon Rawlins Gavin Reed Adam Ryder Aidan Scully Josh Tonks TRANSFERS IN: Benn Hardcastle - Newcastle Thunder Trae O'Sullivan - Batley Bulldogs TRANSFERS OUT: Callum Dunne - Kings Cross Park Will Milner - Huddersfield RU Vinny Finigan - Released James Feather - Retired Neil Cherryholme - Retired Ben Sagar - Retired Rikki Sheriffe - Retired

