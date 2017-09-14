I think Sky have cultivated an obsession with refs. They seem to obsess over every decision, slowing them down, showing them over and over and banging on about incidents long after play has moved on. Having video ref and an ex ref in the commentary box obviously doesn't help. Then in the interviews with the coaches after the game they almost always seem to ask the losing coach about 'harsh decisions' or similar, prompting them to criticise the ref, which they inevitably will do, knowing no one will ever call them out and say "No, you lost because your team weren't good enough".



Add all of this up, and it's no wonder some fans spend more time berating the ref than watching the game. If we really wanted to change this, I'd get rid of Cummins, and have the replays of penalties, knock ons etc momentarily shown in a small box in the bottom corner of the screen, whilst the rest of the screen shows the game live, which commentators talk about, rather than the previous decision. Be strong with the Sky team and tell them to focus on the quality of the players, not the ref. Fine coaches for criticising the ref, no matter how veiled. If they have an issue with the officiating, they can follow the appropriate channels. I'd consider getting rid of the video ref too, it kills the atmosphere at games, adds a lot of time on, and ultimately increases the focus on the refs.