Anybody actually read the reason why two of our refs quit recently? Certainly wasn't because of fans



.........................



The pair (Stokes and Thomason) quit rugby league’s governing body earlier this year and claim members of the Match Officials Department have been subjected to humiliating abuse, including the homophobic taunting of one referee.



They also say complaints have been swept under the carpet by the RFL’s human resources department and chief operating officer Ralph Rimmer.



Stokes said: “It’s the least professional organisation in the world.



“I witnessed homophobic abuse being thrown about by a very senior member of the match officials department to another member of staff.



“This is supposed to be a professional organisation, yet here we are in a pub while somebody gets absolutely torn into about being gay – delving into his personal life and making a mockery of it because he happened to be with another man.



“He sat there and took it for about half-an-hour. I reported this to Ralph Rimmer when I left, but nothing has happened about it.”



Thomason resigned after refusing to take a wage reduction and said: “Would Ralph Rimmer or anyone else at the RFL take a 50 per cent pay cut to do the same job? No, they wouldn’t. It was a matter of principle for me.



“I’ve been mistreated and mismanaged. It’s such a shame because we both loved doing what we were doing but the politics made it impossible.”