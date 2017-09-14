craig hkr wrote: Think as fans we are all guilty of it to a degree? Just seems to have escalated last few season.The game is certainly faster, it also seems the players are chirping at the ref constantly. I think we need to see the refs get tough on backchat on pitch and when the players tow the line and show respect to the ref it may filter back into stands? Maybe not but something needs to be done

It would help if the huge army of Sky rentagobs didn't bang on about every decision in every game, and try to prove the officials wrong; they even have the pointless Cummins involved, as the final arbiter on whether a decision is correct or not. A lot of spectator dissatisfaction is fuelled by things said during commentary in my view.That's not to diminish the behaviour of many fans who are actually watching live - where chants about the referees personal habits are commonplace - or the increasingly chippy behaviour of players, which I agree has escalated in recent years. It needs sorting right across the game - from jr right up to SL - or we'll end up with no referees willing to do the job.