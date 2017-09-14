WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Abuse from fans

Bullseye wrote:
IMO there is far too much scrutiny on refs decisions and it doesn't do any good. Often the TV slow down incidents and then examine them frame by frame from many angles. The critics then use that to criticise a ref that got one view of it in real time and had to make an immediate call. Fans don't see it from the ref's perspective at all and have no appreciation of how hard it is.

In the old days the ref made a call and it was accepted without the scrutiny of today. I suspect they got as many decisions wrong then as they do now. They just weren't under the spotlight then and that goes towards the perception that refs are poorer now.

Is there any purpose in minutely scrutinising a ref's decision and then criticising it?


Think as fans we are all guilty of it to a degree? Just seems to have escalated last few season.The game is certainly faster, it also seems the players are chirping at the ref constantly. I think we need to see the refs get tough on backchat on pitch and when the players tow the line and show respect to the ref it may filter back into stands? Maybe not but something needs to be done
craig hkr wrote:
Think as fans we are all guilty of it to a degree? Just seems to have escalated last few season.The game is certainly faster, it also seems the players are chirping at the ref constantly. I think we need to see the refs get tough on backchat on pitch and when the players tow the line and show respect to the ref it may filter back into stands? Maybe not but something needs to be done


It would help if the huge army of Sky rentagobs didn't bang on about every decision in every game, and try to prove the officials wrong; they even have the pointless Cummins involved, as the final arbiter on whether a decision is correct or not. A lot of spectator dissatisfaction is fuelled by things said during commentary in my view.

That's not to diminish the behaviour of many fans who are actually watching live - where chants about the referees personal habits are commonplace - or the increasingly chippy behaviour of players, which I agree has escalated in recent years. It needs sorting right across the game - from jr right up to SL - or we'll end up with no referees willing to do the job.
