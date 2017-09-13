Certainly in the case of the referees, there is an onus on the RFL to really look at how it not only protects referees at all levels of the game, but how it raises standards to make the job of the referees easier.



We've all had frustrations with referees, but this idea that they are all "useless" or "bias" is ridiculous. There was a social media post on a Leeds Rhinos group this week after Liam Moore was appointed to the Salford game, and the responses were a general mix of "where the **** are the RFL finding them?", "are they letting the work experience boy have a go now?" and "he looks about 12". We've reached a point where this attitude to referees is just so normalised that it's genuinely unhealthy (and I don't think it's helped by having ex-referees in the commentary box).



So step one is about making the job easier, and I firmly believe that the sport has become too difficult to referee with just one on-field referee. It's naive to think that 20+ years of professionalism wouldn't have brought with it an increase in professional foul play - and I think Brian McDermott's comments to Sky the other week were right in saying that players and coaches (at all clubs) carry a degree of responsibility there. So in my view, we need a two referee system. The problem is where we find them.



We can also make the job easier by clarifying and simplifying a lot of the interpretations that cause much of the frustration - particularly around the ruck.



But then you need to look at how we protect the referees we have, and encourage more of them. And not just because the sport needs referees to survive, but because above all else, the RFL has a duty of care to its employees and their wellbeing.



At the moment, we take young referees and tell them to serve their apprenticship at places like Queens. We then act suprised when our attrition rate goes up. We create an enviromnent where there is very little consequence for people in a position of influence (coaches and players) to criticise officials, and that culture feeds through the sport.



So we need to look at a clear respect policy, there needs to be a genuine development pathway for officials, there needs to be a oncerted effort to find a way to encourage and protect referees in what is often a brutal amateur environment.



And I think the RFL can be more open. Following a controversial winning try in the NRL game between Manly and Penrith, the NRL had a social media post within the hour explaining the process behind the video ref decision in question. Whether the decision is right or wrong, it is explained, it's transparent and the thinking behind the decision is clear. That, in my opinion, can really help to diffuse a controversy. The RFL has the tools to do this, and it did try it with the Ask the Refs Twitter account. Unfortunately, it was badly executed.