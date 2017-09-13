|
Chris Chester has spoken out against the online abuse Scott Grix has had to face from Wakefield fans, well done to Chester for speaking out on this.
Kallum Watkin's wife has recently blogged about the online abuse Kallum Watkins has faced, while battling depression.
We are struggling to recruit referees, while referees we have are leaving the game, I believe due to the abuse they face. I recently witnessed a large number of Hull FC fans giving horrific abuse to a referee.
What can we do to stop this?
Personally I think yes the RFL need to act on this, but we also need fellow fans to stop turning a blind eye to this, sweeping it under the carpet and laughing it off. Fans need to challenge others doing this abuse, so it becomes totally unacceptable like has happened with racism on the terraces, which players used to face.http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/41258699
Wed Sep 13, 2017 6:52 pm
There's quite a few idiots who follow the game, the type who tell people with depression to man up or berate a ref for doing one of the hardest jobs in sport.
Two of the games I've been to this season I've been genuinely embarrassed by a large number of fans with to much ale inside them. When they say the games dying it's because of people like them, not the refs or players.
Tarquin Fuego wrote:
Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:29 am
It's far easier to reach a viewpoint that a bogeyman is out to screw you over than admit to plain ineptitude on you're clubs part.
'Tis unfortunately the way it goes on social media nowadays, I'll always try and call it out when I can, but some of these keyboard warriors wouldn't know sense if it smacked them in the face, ironic when that's whats needed.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:49 am
Ex-Swarcliffe Rhino wrote:
It's far easier to reach a viewpoint that a bogeyman is out to screw you over than admit to plain ineptitude on you're clubs part.
'Tis unfortunately the way it goes on social media nowadays, I'll always try and call it out when I can, but some of these keyboard warriors wouldn't know sense if it smacked them in the face, ironic when that's whats needed.
Agree and thats the reason I do not do face book or twitter or any other because idiots like to hide instead of facing people they are calling its sick
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:06 am
I think it's more a wider cultural thing that's been creeping in for a number of years now. Pretty much anyone in the public eye will have been subjected to abuse, mostly from anonymous online accounts because there aren't any repercussions from doing so.
What can we/the RFL do about it? I'm not sure. Possibly a campaign initially led by the RFL & involving clubs, players, coaches & referees, then self-policing from the fans on the terraces & online - with the RFL & the clubs providing an avenue to report incidents. It's a difficult one.
Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:16 am
DGM wrote:
I think it's more a wider cultural thing that's been creeping in for a number of years now. Pretty much anyone in the public eye will have been subjected to abuse, mostly from anonymous online accounts because there aren't any repercussions from doing so.
What can we/the RFL do about it? I'm not sure. Possibly a campaign initially led by the RFL & involving clubs, players, coaches & referees, then self-policing from the fans on the terraces & online - with the RFL & the clubs providing an avenue to report incidents. It's a difficult one.
I agree, it's a wider problem. It's linked to a lack of respect and politeness. The worst culprits probably won't respond to a campaign but it might help those on the fringes. I think a lot of people use going to RL or social media as a safety valve to vent their frustrations from other parts of their life. It's not healthy.
